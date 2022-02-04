Smithers Skate Park hits fundraising goal, thanks to the Smithers community

The community of Smithers has stepped up for the Smithers Skate Park in a big way.

To start building Phase 1 of the planned expansion this coming spring, the skate park society needed to raise $65,000 and when it put out the word, Smithers came through.

“We have had support from all over, it has really blown me away,” said Jason Krauskopf, society chairperson.

The existing skate park is 525 square metres. The proposed skate park expansion is 1,080 square metres, so it more than doubles the existing footprint.

READ MORE: Smithers Skate Park expansion gains momentum

“The existing skate park was designed by young local skateboarders roughly 20 years ago, whereas the new one has been designed by one the world’s leading skate park design firms, with over 20 years in operation,” the society’s webpage reads.

The skate park expansion will allow six times the user capacity of the park.

“There will be more than one phase to the park, which allows for some exciting ideas and opportunities,” said board member Sarah Fitzmaurice.

“Once people start envisioning what can be built there, the ideas are incredible for uses of all kinds,” Fitzmaurice said

“Right now though, we want to thank every person, business, non-profit and charitable organization who has helped us raise these funds, it truly amazes me what people here can do once they put their minds to it.”

READ MORE: Design for skateboard park unveiled at Smithers council

Donations are still needed to make this year’s construction a reality and can be made directly to the society’s website, by e-transfer, or by dropping off a cheque with a note saying it is for the project at the Town of Smithers office.

Krauskopf added that phase 2, which will include “the Bowl” and a water bottle filling station, could start construction as soon as 2023.

“We have so many exciting days ahead, but for the moment we want to give our most heartfelt thanks to this community, who continue to step up for us and support us,” Krauskopf said.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter