Design of the Smithers Skateboard. (Contributed)

Design of the Smithers Skateboard. (Contributed)

Design for skateboard park unveiled at Smithers council

Smithers council on board with new design of park

The Smithers Skate Park Society presented a detailed plan for a new park at Tuesday night’s regular meeting of council and councillors seem to be on board with the design.

According to the society, this is coming after years of fundraising and advocacy by local residents along with the support of a professional grant writer and with feedback from Town Council and conceptual design and preliminary analysis received from action sports facility design-build professionals.

The Town of Smithers has provided approval in principle for the development of a modern multi-use public concrete skatepark facility.

And things are now rolling along.

“I just echo the thanks for all the hard work to make this happen so far,” said Councillor Greg Brown. “I’m excited to see this project move forward.”

The modern site-built concrete skatepark will be an addition to the existing skatepark on Highway 16 near the Civic Arena.

Brown also wanted to make sure the new design was inclusive for all users because he has heard from some parents of girls, that they feel uncomfortable going to current park because it is so condensed.

Society member Sarah Fitzmaurice assured Brown that she has the girls’ backs.

“Over half of the members of the skate board society are women and our mandate is to make it inclusive for all and promote the sport to women,” she said.

Skateboard park developer Everett Tetz was also on hand to help with the presentation and he also pointed out that the design should allow for more users to feel comfortable at the park.

“We see the trends now, female participation seems to be growing the fastest among new users, looking at that from a development perspective, how do we create safe inclusive space where women or other groups who haven’t historically felt comfortable in those spaces can feel safe,” he said.

Councillor Frank Wray inquired about the amount of trees that will be cut down and how visible it will it be from the highway.

Fitzmaurice didn’t have an exact number at this point but Tetz said removals will remain as minimal as possible.

“From a design and crime prevention point of view, that will be at the community’s discretion,” he explained. “We can heavily remove the bottom parts of trees for sight lines or remove or transplant trees for clearer sight lines. Some will have to be removed with roots in the way but other than that, it will be up to the community.”

Councillor Lorne Benson suggested the committee have a conversation with the town or Office of The Wet’suwet’en to talk about which trees will be removed in case there are culturally modified trees.

The price tag on the plans comes in at just under $900,000. The society has been fundraising and applying for grants to help pay for it.

Technical design of the facility is intended to be completed in 2020 with full completion by Fall of 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Simon Carr gives the term "riding the rails" some new meaning as he shows how to use his skateboard in a different way. Tom Best photo

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks playing waiting game for new contract

Just Posted

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)
Telkwa Range snowmobiling permit lottery opens

Application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for snowmobiliers and skiers to gain access to Starr Basin

The Dupras family has been regulars at the Babine River and have seen plentiful grizzlies over the years. (Jay Dupras photo/Lakes District News)
A family’s close encounter with a grizzly on Babine River bridge

Photo-enthusiasts let the bear access the bridge for photos putting others at risk

Nathan Cullen, right, looks on as Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser address the media in Smithers, B.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
10 Gitxsan hereditary chiefs call for BC NDP to remove Cullen as Stikine candidate

Ten Gitxsan hereditary chiefs have called for the firing of NDP candidate… Continue reading

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Joe Bramsleven and partner Tammy Wilson (centre) await election results with campaign manager Scott Groves, right, and his wife Lori Ann Groves at Boston Pizza Oct. 15. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill defeats Bramsleven for mayor in landslide

Mika Meyer replaces Atrill as the sixth councillor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Most Read