Smithers only taxi company closing down

BV Taxi parking its cars at the end of January

The only taxi company in Smithers is closing its doors at the end of the month. BV Taxi owner Joyce Pottinger said after 15 years she can’t do it anymore.

“I’m walking away, taking the loss and walking away,” she said. “I’m done. I’m not willing to work 7-12 hour shifts anymore. It is ridiculous. Everyone wants a cab in Smithers but no one wants to drive one.”

She currently has two drivers plus herself.

READ MORE: Shutdown rescues traffic service

“I have three cabs and when I need three on the night shift because of the bars and the airport, then I have no body to work the dayshift. I need at least eight drivers, I’ve been doing all winter with four and now I’m down to three because of the stresses.”

She said it is hard on her and her drivers when they are short staffed.

“When there aren’t enough drivers, the drivers that I do have are stressed,” she said “When you are busy and when the dispatch phone goes off and won’t stop ringing and there isn’t anyone to jump into the other two vehicles that are just sitting there, it is really disheartening.”

Pottinger added she is limited with who she can hire.

READ MORE: B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

“I can’t hire just anyone because of the road conditions, because of the customer service and the quality of service it has to be in order for it to succeed. They also have to have a Class 4 [driver’s license] and a clean abstract and they have to have their wits about that. When I’m busy, my liability and people’s lives are on the line if the driver doesn’t have his facilities about him, there will be an accident.”

She has had a couple of potential buyers over the past six years but she said no one has pulled the trigger.

“When they look into what it entails to be the owner they tell me I’m out of my mind,” she said.

She said the situation is unfortunate but she’s had enough.

“I am absolutely shutting my doors at the end of January.”


marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coastal GasLink repeats desire for meeting with hereditary chiefs

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink repeats desire for meeting with hereditary chiefs

Coastal GasLink says they’re ready to meet with the hereditary chiefs at their convenience

Smithers only taxi company closing down

BV Taxi parking its cars at the end of January

B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

MLA Adam Olsen stands behind First Nations

Bulkley Valley biathletes add to World Masters medal count

Callie Lancaster and Lèa-Marie Bowes-Lyon combine with Squamish’s Yvette Jackson for Relay bronze

Complaints filed against RCMP following two Gidimt’en members being turned away at police checkpoint

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association helped two individuals file the complaints

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Terrace woman found not criminally responsible in mother’s murder

RCMP were called to a townhouse on Scott Ave. on Aug. 2, 2018, following two stabbings

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read