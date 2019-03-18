A recent temporary shutdown of Smithers Taxi service appears to have put the local cab company on a better footing.

Shutdown rescues taxi service

Adventure Camp Tourism extends shuttle offer to supplement airport transportation

A temporary shutdown of taxis in Smithers may have inadvertently rescued the service.

Over the long weekend last month, on the Saturday evening of Feb. 16, BV Taxi owner Joyce Pottinger had to close up shop for lack of drivers.

“It’s something I’ve been fighting with for the last four years,” she said. “I’ve had it advertised and word-of-mouth, and no resumes are being handed in, and just working with a skeleton crew.”

News of the shutdown precipitated a public response that appears to have turned things around.

“After I opened up on Monday afternoon again, I had four resumes and an interview for a driver and two different parties interested in buying the company and I said, ‘well, why the hell didn’t I shut down five years ago.’ It shook Smithers up something terrible. Now I’ve got too many drivers and not enough work,” said Pottinger.

She did not rule out selling, saying she is currently negotiating with the prospective new owners.

While BV Taxi appears to be in a much better position, getting people to and from the airport is an ongoing issue.

“I’ve got two cabs sitting at the airport now every time Air Canada even thinks about coming in,” Pottinger said.

But that’s only part of the solution, said Heather Gallagher, manager of the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce.

“[BV Taxi] provides good service, but if 20 people arrive at the airport and need transportation downtown, it’s not enough,” she said.

The Chamber recently facilitated a meeting with Tourism Smithers and local accommodations and tourism operators to address the need.

“It was a really good discussion,” Gallagher said. “We had hoped that the accommodations sector and the guides and outfitters would sort of chip in for a paid shuttle service from the airport, but it’s too costly.”

Instead, Hayley Wilson of Adventure Camp Tourism stepped up with a possible alternative.

“The Town of Smithers recently approached me to do a regularly scheduled shuttle, so we sent out a survey to several accommodations providers and outfitters and the information I got back indicated that it’s not a viable project,” Wilson said.

Adventure Camp currently operates three buses to take its own groups on various types of excursions around the region. Wilson also currently contracts with some other companies to shuttle their guests, but agreed to expand that service.

“I put it out to other accommodations providers and outfitters that they can book me to get their guests to and from the airport, and I’m happy to do that,” she said.

Booking the service requires about a day advance notice and the cost is $15 per passenger.

Previous story
Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport
Next story
National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Just Posted

Shutdown rescues taxi service

Adventure Camp Tourism extends shuttle offer to supplement airport transportation

Raine Hamilton Trio closing out BVCA season

The last show of the 2018-19 season with Raine Hamilton Trio is Saturday.

Astronaut’s visit uplifts Telegraph Creek

Chris Hadfield visit part of field research on world’s first electric polar-exploration vehicle

Jury finds Fowler guilty of attempted murder

Defence counsel says Ronald Fowler will appeal guilty of attempted murder verdict

Rupert swimmers return from Winnipeg meet with medals

Points North swim team clock an impressive performance

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Leivo nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2

Schaller scores first 2 goals of season for Vancouver

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Family continues search for man missing on Vancouver Island in traditional healing journey

The RCMP say Thomas was last seen on the island on Aug. 7

Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

The Junos air live on Sunday

Most Read