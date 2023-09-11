Smithers has a taxi service again

The community has been without a taxi service for over a year

For over a year, Smithers was without a taxi service but that has now changed.

Kalum Kabs, out of Terrace, is open for business.

During the absence of service, people have been stuck at the airport, or in town needing to get to the airport, people have been dropped off at the Via rail station without a ride, and some companies are sending their workers to Terrace, because they have no way to get around for work.

Last year, Bulkley Valley Taxi shut down operations with the owners saying the market was not strong enough to support their business.

