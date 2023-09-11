An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Shooting in Smithers leaves 44-year-old man seriously injured

RCMP says incident was targeted, presents no threat to public

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and the Smithers RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sept. 8.

Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a firearm discharged outside a residence in the 4000 block of Highway 16.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police are not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation, a press release stated.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re reassuring the public that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP Detachment at (250) 847-3233.

