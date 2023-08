Road is closed for investigation

Tatlow Road between Highway 16 and Pacific St. is closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a motor vehicle incident.

Emergency Services are currently on site and will resume traffic once it is safe.

There is a detour available via Pacific Street and Railway Ave.

Please follow all directions from the traffic control crew.

More to come……

