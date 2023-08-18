New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

Kenton David Fast may be in Smithers and is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges

Kenton David Fast is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges, failing to comply with probation order and breach of probation. (New Hazelton RCMP)

Kenton David Fast is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges, failing to comply with probation order and breach of probation. (New Hazelton RCMP)

New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Kenton David Fast is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges, failing to comply with probation order and breach of probation.

The RCMP believe that he may be in the Smithers area.

Kenton David Fast is described as:

  • A caucasian male
  • 44 years old
  • 178 cm (5’10)
  • 78 kg (172 lbs)
  • Brown hair
  • Blonde goatee
  • Blue eyes

If you have any information about Kenton David Fast, or where he might be, contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.

The RCMP are advising people not to confront him.

READ MORE: Smithers RCMP respond to theft in progress, arrest two

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan
Next story
Stranded fish due to low creeks turns up some B.C. water restrictions

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The Village of Telkwa’s main sign. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government gives infrastructure money to Telkwa

Kenton David Fast is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges, failing to comply with probation order and breach of probation. (New Hazelton RCMP)
New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero