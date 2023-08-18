New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
Kenton David Fast is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms possession charges, failing to comply with probation order and breach of probation.
The RCMP believe that he may be in the Smithers area.
Kenton David Fast is described as:
- A caucasian male
- 44 years old
- 178 cm (5’10)
- 78 kg (172 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Blonde goatee
- Blue eyes
If you have any information about Kenton David Fast, or where he might be, contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.
The RCMP are advising people not to confront him.
@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.