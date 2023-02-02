Local ESS director not consulted with new ESS program guide

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR) released a new Emergency Support Services Program Guide in December, but local authorities said it was done without any prior consultation with them.

The Provincial Emergency Support Services Program Guide replaces the January 2010 Emergency Social Services Field Guide, which was outdated. However, the new guide includes several key changes of concern, said Matt Herzog, director of Emergency Support Services (ESS) for the Town of Smithers.

Herzog asked Smithers council at its Jan. 24 meeting to send a letter to the minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness identifying the Town of Smithers’ concerns with the new guide and that a copy of the letter be forwarded to the EMCR ESS program and UBCM Flood and Wildfire Advisory Committee.

Herzog told council the EMCR staff stated the guide was not released in draft for comments and consultation because it is primarily built on current practices already widely accepted across B.C., and on feedback from previous emergency events. He wasn’t sure if EMCR discussed this new guide with ESS teams, however, they did not approach any ESS teams within the geographical boundary of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako with which the Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa have ESS agreements signed.

Herzog stated this process is not adequate consultation with local authorities and First Nations who must implement the guide. He said a province-wide consultation on a draft document should have occurred as responses in southern BC can be different in northern B.C.

For example, one of the issues with the new guide is that it says the emergency program coordinator is responsible to: “Prepare adequately for supports to vulnerable populations.”

But Herzog wrote in his report to council that ESS volunteer training does not prepare volunteers to deal with all people who can be classified as vulnerable. Vulnerable populations include people with mental health issues, drug addiction, and seniors. Support for people with mental health issues and drug addictions, beyond providing food, lodging and incidentals, should be the responsibility of the health authority, he said.

There were several other issues that Herzog pointed out with the new guide.

Council was supportive of his concerns and agreed to send a letter and also send a copy to Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen, as well as bring the issue to UBCM.

READ MORE: Smithers, Telkwa and RDBN begin evacuation information campaign

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.