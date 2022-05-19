Smithers, Telkwa and RDBN begin evacuation information campaign

A new campaign is underway to prepare valley residents for evacuation in case of disaster.

The Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa, the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) and Smithers Emergency Support Services (ESS) have developed the “Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness Planning Program,” and “Know Your Zone” campaign.

The public awareness campaign will include information packages to be hung on doors in the Railway Avenue area of Smithers and zone town hall meetings will be conducted for each of the 15 zones identified as evacuation zones for the Town of Smithers.

Recent mailings provide information on neighbourhood emergency preparedness meetings being held for rural residents in the RDBN.

There are multiple lists on emergency supplies, preparing your household, fill-in-the-blank home emergency plans that include communication planning for your family and pets, your buildings and utilities (in case emergency workers need them), and emergency contacts, and more.

The RDBN, Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa also have the information on their websites, but are encouraging people to do research, before they need it.

There is also a booth at the Smithers Farmer’s Market every Saturday with emergency workers who have been trained to help people know their aone and obtain the relevant information.

On the Village of Telkwa website there are 10 evacuation zones and muster points, along with other pertinent information specific to Telkwa.

The B.C. government also has downloadable guides for preparing for emergencies on its website.



