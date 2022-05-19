Emergency Services, Smithers Fire and Rescue and the Regional District have come up with an evacuation plan for Smithers that includes 15 different zones. (Deb Meissner photo)

Emergency Services, Smithers Fire and Rescue and the Regional District have come up with an evacuation plan for Smithers that includes 15 different zones. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers, Telkwa and RDBN begin evacuation information campaign

Home and Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness information available or local communities

A new campaign is underway to prepare valley residents for evacuation in case of disaster.

The Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa, the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) and Smithers Emergency Support Services (ESS) have developed the “Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness Planning Program,” and “Know Your Zone” campaign.

The public awareness campaign will include information packages to be hung on doors in the Railway Avenue area of Smithers and zone town hall meetings will be conducted for each of the 15 zones identified as evacuation zones for the Town of Smithers.

Recent mailings provide information on neighbourhood emergency preparedness meetings being held for rural residents in the RDBN.

There are multiple lists on emergency supplies, preparing your household, fill-in-the-blank home emergency plans that include communication planning for your family and pets, your buildings and utilities (in case emergency workers need them), and emergency contacts, and more.

READ MORE: B.C. rolls out emergency preparedness funds for First Nations and municipalities

The RDBN, Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa also have the information on their websites, but are encouraging people to do research, before they need it.

There is also a booth at the Smithers Farmer’s Market every Saturday with emergency workers who have been trained to help people know their aone and obtain the relevant information.

On the Village of Telkwa website there are 10 evacuation zones and muster points, along with other pertinent information specific to Telkwa.

The B.C. government also has downloadable guides for preparing for emergencies on its website.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as UCP leader
Next story
B.C. judge issues decision in fraud, breach of trust case of former legislature clerk

Just Posted

The funding for the trailer housing vulnerable people at Veteran’s Park has expired, but town council has decided to allow the residents to continue camping there. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Town to allow people to camp near Veteran’s Park

Zee the poodle seems to be pretty comfortable riding on the front of Jen Gabrielson’s paddle board as she and Suzanne Blackwell gave the paddling poodle his first ride on a standup paddle board at Three Mile Bend Recreation are in Red Deer Thursday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Local Supply Co. floats idea to rent SUPs at Lake Kathlyn to town council

In this file photo, government leaders hold up copies of the Nisga’a Final Agreement which officially came into effect on May 11, 2000. From the left, B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh, Nisga’a Lisims Government president Joe Gosnell and Robert Nault, the federal minister of Indian affairs. (File photo, The Terrace Standard)
Nisga’a Nation marks 22nd anniversary of landmark treaty

Smithers town council, from left: John Buikema, Mika Meyer, Greg Brown, Mayor Gladys Atrill, Frank Wray, Casda Thomas and Lorne Benson. (file photo)
Upgrades coming to Smithers Council chamber’s audio-visual