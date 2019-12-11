Smithers player Devon Booth collides with a Kitimat Ice Demon player during the first period of the Dec. 7 match in Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Kitimat Ice Demons able to squeak past Steelheads in 3-2 win

The winning goal came with just over three minutes left in the game

It was a close game, but the Kitimat Ice Demons edged the Smithers Steelheads 3-2 in a match that came down to the wire.

After a goal by Eric Smith halfway through the first and 18 shots pelted against Ice Demons’ goalie Shahar Moudahi, it looked like the boys had a commanding control over the rink.

True to their name however the Ice Demons stuck around, with captain Derek Wakita beating Steelheads’ goalie Ty Hunter and finding the back of the net with just over three minutes left to go in the first.

Jonathan Creswell netted another goal for the Steelheads four minutes into the second with Jordan Sheasgreen responding in kind nearly halfway through the period.

Tied 2-2 going into the third both teams gave it their all, peling the respective goaltenders with 12 shots each.

However it was Matt Grassi who would find the back of the net for the Ice Demon’s with just over 3:30 left to play in the game.

The loss brings the Steelheads to a 2-7 record.

They’ll get another chance at the Ice Demons this weekend when they take them on in Kitimat on Dec. 14.


Cary Cloutier celebrates after the Steelheads score a goal in the second period to bring the score to 2-1. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

