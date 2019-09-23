VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Rampage assistant captain, Tyler Ostrom waits to steal the puck from a Stealheads’ player. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Steelhead goalie Tyran Hunter fights of advances from Rampage’s Jeremy Boot as Devon Booth (20) and Gary Kinsey put on the defence. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
The Jim Ciccone Arena was jam packed with 588 attendees. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Wade Cline rushes to the aid of Rampage goalie Kieran Sharpe as Mash Wasch wades skates over with an attack. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

It was hockey night in Prince Rupert on Saturday as the puck dropped between the Rupert Rampage and Smithers Steelheads to mark the start of the CIHL season.

The Jim Ciccone Arena was jam packed with spectators some who had even driven down from Smithers to witness the Steelheads’ first game back in two years since folding after the 2016-17 season.

The Rampage were the victors as they rode a natural hat trick from Jordan Weir to secure a 4-2 victory. The home team fought off a gutsy comeback from the visiting Steelheads.

Rupert found themselves in tough early, as captain Kory Movold landed in the penalty box 49 seconds into the game for hooking. The Rampage effortlessly killed off the penalty.

Weir scored a pair of goals in the first half of the game, sending his team to the locker room with a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Brendan Devries, a former Rampage player, scored the first goal of the Steelhead’s season six minutes into the second period. Randall Groot, another Rupert alumn who is now captain of the Smithers’ team lead the assist with Niko Clarke.

With only one goal need to tie the game, the Stellheads woke up in the second half however, Weir quickly came back two minutes later with his final goal of the night assisted by Wade Cline and Judd Repole.

READ MORE: Rampage ready for new CIHL season

Rampage goalie Kieran Sharpe fought off swift attacks on net from the Steelheads, as well as standing firm on a penalty shot taken late in the second period.

Midway into the third period, Rampage assistant captain, Jacob Santurbano, got a two minute penalty for interference. During the penalty the two former Rampage players gave their old team a hard time as they assisted Clarke in scoring the Steelheads second goal of the night.

Down by one, the Steelheads goalie was pulled from the net marking an opening for Rampage’s Jeremy Boot to slide the puck into net, securing their win with less than a minute left on the clock.

“I feel great, it was more of a team effort. Our goalie was buzzing and it was just fun to come back out. It is my first year back in five,” Weir said.

Rampage coach Roger Atchison said the game was a great start to the season. Atchison said he is not worried about the Rampage’s winning prospects this season despite the two new teams added to the CIHL roster.

READ MORE: Expansion newcomers bolster CIHL

“Having two new teams is great for the year, and anyone can beat anyone so we just got to be prepared.”

The Steelheads come into the season with about a half and half mix of new players and returning players from the previous team.

“It’s always tough to swallow a loss but there are some things we can be proud of there. We played pretty hard and we were in the game the whole time. It was a little sloppy there but we fought through,” said Groot, captain of the Steelheads.

Groot said he was glad their first game was away from their home ice.

“It was better because we could just focus on the guys in the room and not have any distractions so it actually worked out pretty good. Even though we lost there’s some positives to take out of it. It’s a long season and we will build.”

The two teams will next meet on Smithers’ home ice on Oct. 26.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage 2019-20 season schedule released

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Steelheads drop first game
Next story
Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Just Posted

Sentencing of former Burns Lake mayor’s for sex assault postponed to Nov. 25

The B.C Supreme Court in Smithers set the new date this morning

Steelheads drop first game

Prince Rupert Rampage won 4-2 on Saturday

WATCH: Smithers students march down Main Street in support of global climate strike

The group also protested in front of the Ministry of Environment building and Town Hall

WATCH: Alex Cuba previews new album at Sept. 19 listening party

“Sublime” was released worldwide digitally on Sept. 20, 2019.

‘Bear with me’: Kitimat comedian dressed in bear costume running as independent for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Four other candidates have signed Danny Nunes’ nomination papers

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

Most Read