Home Hardware in Smithers. The Home Hardware Building is being cut slack by the Town of Smithers regarding five non-compliant signs at their 3739 Third Avenue location. 3739 Third Avenue. At their August 13 meeting, council received a report to staff from Director of Developmental Services Mark Allen which recommended that the Town not levy fines against the business as they have already submitted an application to address the non-compliance. (File photo)

Home Hardware signage found non-compliant

The Town is not fining the store while a development permit amendment application is processed

The Town is cutting Home Hardware some slack when it comes to non-compliant signage at 3739 Third Avenue.

At their August 13 meeting, council received a report to staff from director of developmental services Mark Allen.

It outlines how, since the store’s grand opening, Town staff had been questioning owner Theo Bandstra about five signs which go against local sign bylaws.

“The approved development permit, which included a variance to the Sign Bylaw for five additional fascia signs on the business frontage, stated that the five sign panels were for permanent scenic murals. Therefore, the five commercial messaging signs, even if placed temporarily in the panels, are non-compliant.”

READ MORE: Home Hardware owner on new building traffic, apartment

The signs in question are four sign panels facing King Street and a single panel on the building facing Third Avenue.

“The owner stated that he intends to rotate the commercial messaging with scenic murals in the future,” the report to council reads.

“Staff discussed with the owner the two options to request the commercial messaging panels be considered by Town Council, [a] Development Variance Permit application ($400 fee) or [a] Development Permit Amendment application ($200 fee).”

In response to an order letter sent to Bandstra on July 17, the Town received a July 30 application from the business for a Development Permit Amendment application.

However because the application requires a variance to the Town’s Sign Bylaw, it must go through an Advisory Planning Commission meeting before coming to council.

“This means the August 27 regular meeting would be the earliest the application could come to council, only if an APC meeting can be held prior,” the report says.

(As of this article’s publication the Town has not scheduled or held an additional APC meeting, with the last one held July 31.)

READ MORE: New digs + more space = time to celebrate at Smithers Home Hardware!

While the signs are non-compliant, the report says they will not be removed in the interim as they are not prohibited, located in any manner contrary to the bylaw, in immediate danger of falling or an immediate safety hazard.

Even in the case of being located contrary to the bylaw, the report notes the signs are located correctly — they simply exceed the permitted number of signs for the building itself.

While the Town is technically able to fine the business between $100-$5,000 daily until the issue has been resolved, the report notes past best practices have been to refrain from strict enforcement (ie: fines) as long as the owner of the business has submitted an application to address the non-compliance.

In the end, the report recommended the Town not impose fines on the business.

“Staff intend to process the DP Amendment application as quickly as possible and [do] not recommend levying fines on the owner.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bachrach taking leave of absence as mayor to focus on campaign trail
Next story
Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Just Posted

Canfor closing Houston mill for one week

And shifting to a four-day week this fall

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error

Council approves $317,000 in property tax exemptions

Although council stayed the course this year, mayor says there is an appetite for public discussion

Bear orphanage dealing with high number of cubs

Northern Lights Wildlife Society needs fruit and vegetables for orphans

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Most Read