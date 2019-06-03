Smithers Home Hardware manager Theo Bandstra invites the community to join the grand opening celebrations at the new store June 6 to 8.

New digs + more space = time to celebrate at Smithers Home Hardware!

If you have yet to visit Smithers’ new Home Hardware store, this is the week to do it!

For more than 40 years, the local hardware store has squeezed into just 5,000 square feet of retail space. That all changed March 1 when they moved into their new 10,000-square-foot digs on 3rd Avenue. With double the square-footage, staff and customers alike are loving the new store, says manager Theo Bandstra.

“The old store had done well for 40 years, but it was packed to the rafters and there was no room to move,” Bandstra says. “The community deserved more.”

Designed to reflect the small town feel Home Hardware is known for, the store offers a much more enjoyable shopping experience, with room to move and browse.

“We probably spent a year and a half in the planning process before we even got to work,” Bandstra says. “We wanted the opportunity to give a better representation of what we were already doing.”

Accessible shopping: People appreciate the new store’s accessibility, with room for wheelchairs and scooters to navigate the aisles – something that wasn’t possible at the former store.

There’s ample parking, and with the store open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, it’s easy to pick up everything you need for home or garden, Bandstra says.

Open, enjoyable setting: With a much brighter, more open layout, customers can browse comfortably, while for staff, it’s much easier to help shoppers find the products they need. “Our team is definitely enjoying the new environment,” Bandstra says.

Time to celebrate!

With spring full and truly here, it’s time to celebrate the new store.

The community is invited to join the Home Hardware team for grand opening festivities June 6 to 8, kicking off with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

On Saturday, enjoy fun for the whole family: kids will receive a free gift while supplies last, and families will find 50-per-cent-off most toys inside. Stop by the charity barbecue, onsite from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proceeds to benefit the Crisis Pregnancy Care Centre, and catch the excitement as finalists in the store’s Code Breaker contest try their codes to see who will take home the shed, all the goodies inside and a load of topsoil from Steti Sand & Gravel.

And be sure to watch for the Grand Opening flyer in your mailbox for a host of special deals!

 

With a much brighter, more open layout, Home Hardware customers and staff are enjoying the new location.

Home Hardware grand opening festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

