Hazelton taxi company eyes expansion into Smithers

Thunderbird Taxi not yet licensed to operate in Smithers but getting plenty of calls for service

The presence of a taxi in Smithers this week after BV Taxi closed its doors at end of January raised a bit of exitement in town.

Christine Dominic, owner of Hazelton’s Thunderbird Taxi service was just driving through Smithers and said she didn’t even know BV Taxi was gone until the calls started coming into her office.

“When I was in town I had a lot of calls stating they need a taxi,” she said. “They had seen me go by and saw my number.”

Dominic, who has been running the service out of Hazelton since 2005 now has plans to apply to extend her licence into Smithers, Telkwa and possibly Houston.

“I have one vehicle now but this way I could maybe get two more…. have one in Smithers,” she said.

Her current licence allows her to operate from Cedervale to Moricetown. She can also go to the Smithers and Terrace airports if her customer is being picked up or dropped off from the Hazelton area. She is also allowed to pick up and drop off CN workers in Prince George or Prince Rurpert in emergency cases.

READ MORE: Smithers only taxi company closing down

Currently, she runs the company with one vehicle and her husband drives it sometimes. Her son also drives the cab occasionally and Dominic said she’d love to add more vehicles to her fleet to give her son a full time job.

In order to get an extension in her service area she said she will need to do a new business plan for the area and will need a letter from the Town of Smithers expressing the need of a taxi company.

Acting mayor Gladys Atrill said the Town has not yet received a request for such a letter, but believes it would be something the Town would provide.

“If there is someone who would like to provide taxi service to Smithers, I imagine council would be supportive,” she said.


marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak
Next story
UPDATE: Four arrested in day 3 of injunction enforcement against Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

Hazelton taxi company eyes expansion into Smithers

Thunderbird Taxi not yet licensed to operate in Smithers but getting plenty of calls for service

UPDATE: Four arrested in day 3 of injunction enforcement against Wet’suwet’en

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Hereditary chiefs say they will challenge Coastal GasLink’s environmental certification

Hereditary chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) made the announcement the morning of Feb. 6

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Most Read