Mika Meyer. (Contributed photo)

Fourth candidate enters council race

Mika Meyer joins Colin Bateman, Randy Bell and Sam Raven for Smithers councillor

A last-minute entry into the Smithers byelection brings the number of candidates vying for former deputy mayor Gladys Atrill’s vacated council seat to four.

Mika Meyer, co-owner of Bugwood Bean with husband Nick, said she likes the direction the town is going and decided to run because, having chosen Smithers to call home she wants to get more involved in its growth and progress.

“First and foremost, I love my community,” she said. “I’ve been involved in many facets of the community, not only as a small business owner, but as being a mother and raising my family in this community, I just feel I want to contribute to the town. I believe in service to the people and I’m committed to people and I feel like we’re on a really great trajectory with Town right now and I’d love to be part of that influence.”

Meyer grew up in the Lower Mainland before getting a degree in Natural Resource Science from Thompson Rivers University. That took her into the field, primarily in forestry, but there came a point, in 2009, just before she and Nick were to be married, she decided she just didn’t want to work in the bush anymore. They brainstormed entrepreneurial ideas and Bugwood was born.

In addition to running the business, Meyer currently works for the B.C. government in fish and wildlife.

She joins Aspen Inn manager Colin Bateman, union activist Sam Raven and Done Right Computer Services owner Randy Bell in the race for councillor.

Two candidates will also be contending for mayor, former deputy mayor Gladys Atrill and Smithers businessman Joe Bramsleven.

Smithers goes to the polls Oct. 17.

MORE ELECTION NEWS:

Colin Bateman announces intention to run for Smithers council

Council race expands with entry of Bell, Raven


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke
Next story
Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Just Posted

Fourth candidate enters council race

Mika Meyer joins Colin Bateman, Randy Bell and Sam Raven for Smithers councillor

Smithers unaffected so far by U.S. wildfire smoke blanketing parts of B.C. and Alberta

Hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state put southern B.C. residents at high risk

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Council race expands with entry of Bell, Raven

Businessman Randy Bell and union activist Sam Raven join Colin Bateman to contest vacated seat

Disappointing couple of weeks for Smithers golf pro in Ontario

Kaleb Gorbahn comes in 59th place and misses cut in two Canada Life MacKenzie tour events

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

MLA Doug Donaldson announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Most Read