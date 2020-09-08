Colin Bateman announces intention to run for Smithers council

There will be at least one candidate for Gladys Atrill’s vacant council seat in the upcoming byelection.

In a post on a newly-created campaign Facebook over the weekend, Colin Bateman, manager of the Aspen Inn and Riverside Restaurant, announced his intention to run.

“I believe strongly in sustainable economic development and would always look at ways to protect, improve and attract small, medium and large businesses,” he said.

“Transparency on each town project is key. Taking the time and working through the processes of each proposed development.”

The statement bears some similarity to the pro-business and cautious development stance of mayoral hopeful Joe Bramsleven, who announced his intention to run last week.

Bateman also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic in his comments.

“We will need a diverse town council that is willing to work together to help the town rebound,” he said.

“As we phase out of the pandemic we need to ensure we are maintaining our infrastructure, adding new projects only when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Atrill announced over the weekend she had already handed in her nomination papers. Nominations close Sept. 11.

Bramsleven’s campaign manager, Sabrina Gautron said he would be handing his papers in today.

Smithers goes to the polls Oct. 17.

