A firetruck outside the Tyhee Lake Guest Ranch on July 16. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Fire burns down barn and workshop near Tyhee Lake

Owner Martin Hennig estimates around $200,000 in uninsured losses after the buildings burned down.

A fire in Telkwa has left a local business without a shop and barn.

On the afternoon of July 16, firefighters from both Telkwa and Smithers’ volunteer firefighting departments roared down Tyhee Lake Road toward a plume of smoke that could be smelled throughout the surrounding area.

It would turn out the smoke was coming from the barn at the Tyhee Lake Guest Ranch, a local bed and breakfast owned by Martin and Andrea Hennig.

Before long, extremely hot temperatures saw it spread to the couple’s workshop.

“I’m standing in the rubble right now,” Martin said.

READ MORE: Telkwa considers review of fire services

Though the damage did not spread to the Hennigs’ own residence, where they operate the bed and breakfast portion of their business, he estimates he lost approximately $200,000 in uninsured assets after the two buildings burned down.

He said that, aside from a few blisters he got trying to put the fire out initially there were no injuries, but that the resulting loss of equipment will make operating the ranch portion of his business harder.

“Without a shop, it’s pretty much impossible to run.”

READ MORE: Society cleans up Tyhee Lake shoreline

Hennig adds that, at least in the meantime, he won’t be able to do tasks like haying his property because his baler was destroyed in the fire along with most of his other farm equipment.

He said the whole event feels surreal.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with it.”

According to their website, the Tyhee Lake Guest Ranch has three separate suites available within Martin and Andrea’s log house.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Just Posted

Fire burns down barn and workshop near Tyhee Lake

Owner Martin Hennig estimates around $200,000 in uninsured losses after the buildings burned down.

Portugese national concertmaster headlines classical music festival

Spirit of the North festival will feature internationally-renowned musicians to local kids

Mip brings the small town to the big city

“I feel like the small town part of me is really important to have in the city.”

If climate is an emergency, act like it

Council has declared a climate emergency, but is sitting on money that could mitigate its effects

CT scanner officially open in Smithers

As of noon on July 12 the machine had scanned 45 patients, five of which were emergency CT scans.

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Most Read