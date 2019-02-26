Telkwa firefighters put out hot spots after a grass fire off Tyhee Lake Road. (Chris Gareau photo)

Telkwa considers review of fire services

Telkwa fire chief worried about burnout after jump in calls and hours.

The Telkwa Fire Department saw a two-fold increase in person and equipment hours in 2018 over 2017.

In a report to council, Laurence Turney, fire chief, noted that the department responded to 101 calls last year compared to 71 2017. There was a slight increase in calls within the village, but a significant increase in out-of-town calls.

This required firefighters to put in 1,451 hours last year compared to 616 the year before, and meant the equipment was used for 269 hours compared to 124.

Hopefully, this isn’t a trend or a new normal,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s just a blip, but we’re not optimistic because it was province-wide.”

Turney noted that there have already been 15 calls in 2019, putting the department on track to respond to well over 80 in the course of this year.

He also presented even more granular statistics showing the increase was related to motor vehicle incidents and fires (structural, wildland and hydro wire). There was a decrease in medical calls.

The chief also expressed worry to council about burnout of volunteers as increases in training and other responsibilities has raised the level of commitment required.

In 2018, 24 members put in a total of 4,256 total hours, including training and service calls, up from 2,812 hours for 29 people in 2017.

“Senior officers within Telkwa Fire Rescue wish to thank the volunteers for their valuable service, but are concerned about the potential of burnout of the volunteers and are looking for ideas and opportunities to ensure that current members are retained and future members are recruited,” the report stated.

Turney suggested a review of priorities is in order. As an example, he pointed out ice rescue, a service that requires expensive equipment and training, but which the department has never had to provide,

“Definitely, a conversation needs to be had,” said Mayor Brad Layton, suggesting scheduling a meeting on prioritizing services.

