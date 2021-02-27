Dave Livesey elected to Telkwa council

Dave Livesey, right, has been elected as Telkwa councillor defeating Klaus Kraft (middle) and Erik Jacobsen. (Interior News composite photo)

Livesey received 60 votes to Klaus Kraft’s 51 and Erik Jacobsen’s 34 in preliminary results

Unofficially, The Village of Telkwa has a new councillor.

Preliminary results of the byelection held today (Feb. 27) indicate Dave Livesey prevailed over his rivals Klaus Kraft and Erik Jacobsen.

Livesey received 60 votes to Kraft’s 51 and Jacobsen’s 34 according to the initial count.

The Village said official results will be posted to the Telkwa website Monday, March 1.

The byelection was necessary to replace Coun. Rick Fuerst who resigned in September citing work conflicts.

Livesey is a renovations contractor and drummer.

His platform was essentially making the village more self-sufficient by attracting more businesses and services and promoting affordable housing.

The councillor-elect was not immediately available to comment.

More to come.

