Burger King another step closer to coming to Smithers

Smithers council has passed third reading of a zoning bylaw amendment that would allow a Burger King to come to town at the corner of Toronto Street and Highway 16.

A public hearing was held on Feb. 14 to hear from residents about a zoning change that would allow for the development of a gas bar, convenience store, restaurant and a drive-thru located at the site of the former KFC restaurant.

The proposed Burger King within the convenience store would have a seating capacity of eight to 12, and last year developers told council they were currently in talks with Shell for the proposed service station.

Only one resident spoke at the public hearing, bringing up concerns about people walking through the residential property directly behind the site.

The zoning needs to be amended from Tourist Commercial to Service Station Commercial and amended to include restaurants.

Now that it has passed third reading, then amendment will require approval from the Ministry of Transportation before coming back to council for adoption.

After that point, the developer can submit a development permit application. Then, town staff will meet and work with the developer and discuss fencing options to separate the residential area from the new restaurant and gas station.

A traffic study in the area has already been completed.

