Inside Floor plan for new Burger King/convenience store in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Redevelopment of KFC site to include Burger King

On Oct. 26 council passed first and second readings of a rezoning bylaw to allow redevelopment

Smithers council has passed first and second reading of a zoning bylaw that will allow for the development of a gas bar, convenience store, and restaurant inside the store and a drive-thru located at the corner of Toronto Street and Highway 16.

If the rezoning is adopted, the development will take place at the former Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant site.

The proposed restaurant within the convenience store is a Burger King with a seating capacity of eight to twelve, and developers told the council they were currently in talks with the Shell corporation as the proposed service station.

The convenience store would be similar to others in town offering a variety of products and a gas bar covered by a canopy. The surrounding borderland would be landscaped, with a reconfigured and updated drive-thru window.

Comments from council were positive about the new development, and councillors are looking forward to hearing from the public, during the public hearing, which is yet to be scheduled.

The former Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) store struggled for several years, rebranded to include Taco Bell, and then went back to the original KFC-only store before closing permanently in 2018.


