Bulkley Valley Exhibition returns

A rodeo participant attempts to subdue a calf during the calf roping event at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23 2019. (Archive photo)
The Fall Fair is back.

In a letter to sponsors dated June 1, the Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association said it is “over the moon excited” to make the announcement.

It said the May 25 announcement of B.C.’s phased restart program finalized planning that has been ongoing since the beginning of the year.

“With our open-air facility and proper social distancing protocol in place, the 102nd BVX will be a safe and fun event this summer.”

The rodeo, draft horse, light horse, loggers’ sports, 4-H show and sale, Kid’s Zone shows and petting farm all will be back, as well as the Shooting Star Midway and main stage acts.

New this year, Grampa’s Tractors, the collection of 43 antique tractors compiled by John and Leny Boonstra over the years will now be on display all year round at the BVX. There will also be a permanent historical display to go with the tractors.


Most Read