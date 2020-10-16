Screen capture from vintage 1955 Fall Fair Parade footage showing the Bulkley Hotel float.

Screen capture from vintage 1955 Fall Fair Parade footage showing the Bulkley Hotel float.

VIDEO: Vernon videographer digs up rare footage of Smithers in 1955

The 8mm reel included an incredible two minutes of the 1955 Fall Fair parade on Main Street

Vernon videographer Francois Arseneault is a collector of vintage film. Over the years, he has gathered more than 2,000 reels of amateur film footage dating to 1923.

Recently he dug up an 8mm, colour reel from 1955 from the Bulkley Valley that includes rare footage from Telkwa and Smithers of agricultural and land clearing activities and an incredible two minutes of what was most likely the 1955 Fall Fair Parade on Main Street in Smithers.

“This vintage BC reel continues on in central B.C. in 1955, during a time where the central interior was being opened for agriculture and development,” Arsenault wrote.

“Roads were often still gravel or dirt and travel slow. Television was still new and available only in the south. Prince George wouldn’t have it’s first TV station for another six years. Food production was increasingly become mechanized. For better for worse, land was cleared to create agricultural land. More people were moving north. Parades and celebrations were the social events on many of the town calendars. Before social media, and next to the local newspaper, a parade was perhaps the best way to showcase local businesses.”

READ MORE: Vernon videographer an ‘accidental historian’

The video above was recently published on Arseneault’s YouTube channel called Reel Life.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon videographer an ‘accidental historian’

Just Posted

Stikine provincial election candidates (clockwise from top left): Nathan Cullen, NDP; Darcy Repen, Rural BC Party; Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage; and Gordon Sebastian, BC Liberals.
‘Where is Annita McPhee?’: Cullen under fire from opening salvo of all-candidates forum

Four Stikine candidates spar during online debate from Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers

Screen capture from vintage 1955 Fall Fair Parade footage showing the Bulkley Hotel float.
VIDEO: Vernon videographer digs up rare footage of Smithers in 1955

The 8mm reel included an incredible two minutes of the 1955 Fall Fair parade on Main Street

(Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidimt'en Territory Facebook screenshot)
Ceremony a right at proposed CGL pipeline drill site: BC Union of Indian Chiefs

Indigenous land defenders cannot be criminalized and targeted, argues UBCIC

(File graphic)
Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

IIO and BC Corners Service conducting independent investigations

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting now open in Stikine riding

Voting runs Oct. 15 to 21 in Smithers, reduced dates in New Hazelton, Stewart, Atlin, Dease Lake

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Steven James Fontaine. (RCMP photo)
Prince George fugitive arrested with public’s assistance

Steven James Fontaine was on a canada-wide warrant.

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read