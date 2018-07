Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.

Bear activity has been reported in the Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park area. (Google map)

Sections of the Perimeter Trail behind Canadian Tire, from Willowvale Subdivision to Ambleside and Elks Park, have experienced increased bear activity in recent days, according to the Town of Smithers.

The Town is warning people to use extreme caution when using the trail system and keep dogs on a leash at all times.

