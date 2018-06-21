A black bear, like this one, made his way into a home in Smithers earlier this week. He has since been captured and destroyed. file photo

Bear captured after breaking into home

Black bear makes his way into home and conservation officers don’t know why

A bear that entered a home earlier in Smithers last week has now been caught and destroyed.

The young adult male black bear pushed open a door to a house on acreage not far from the downtown core while residents inside were sleeping.

By the time conversation officers arrived at the home, the homeowner had gotten it out. No one was injured.

Conservation Officer Flint Knibbs said this was not a regular call he gets.

“How it all aligned is very unusual; there weren’t any attractants noted in the house,” he said.

“We’ve had other instances when someone has baked a pie or something and put it by an open window. Those sorts of situations are understandable, there is a reason for a bear to enter the structure. In this circumstance there was nothing like that at all. The door was closed, it just wasn’t latched. The bear pushed it open and it happened to close behind him; very unusual behaviour for sure.”

The bear was caught late Thursday night after a trap was set up near by the home.

“We aren’t sure what was going on in the bear’s mind and public safety for us is number one. We didn’t have a good explanation of why things transpired the way they did, we made the decision to err on the side of caution for public safety,” he said.

It was not a conditioned bear that had been eating garbage for weeks at the property and there were no attractants outside either. He added that the homeowners kept everything clean and did everything properly to keep bears away.

While Knibbs said this is not regular bear behaviour, it is important to lock your doors.

“I jokingly told the homeowner that maybe we don’t have to lock our doors for burglars up here but we do to keep the wildlife out,” he said.

Previous story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case
Next story
Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Just Posted

Youths charged after attack on stroke survivor

There could be more charges coming against additional youth says New Hazelton RCMP.

Bear captured after breaking into home

Black bear makes his way into home and conservation officers don’t know why

Smithers mayor runs again

Bachrach said he looks forward to getting back on the campaign trail this October.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Most Read