BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

Driver caught speeding with large amount of cocaine/fentanyl

BC Highway Patrol – Smithers makes significant drug seizure. (RCMP photo)

The BC Highway Patrol out of Smithers seized an estimated $250,000 worth of suspected illicit drugs July 31 following a traffic stop.

At around 3:30 p.m. that day, an officer pulled over a speeding Honda Accord near Rose Lake.

According to police, discussions with the driver at the roadside aroused the suspicions of the officer who, subsequent to arresting the driver, located and seized a significant quantity of suspected drugs inside of the vehicle including suspected cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $250,000.

The vehicle was also seized as crime-related property.

“The substances that have been seized from within this vehicle can no longer pose a danger to those in our communities or on our highways,” said Inspector Darren Woroshelo, Officer In Charge of Northern BC Highway Patrol.

“I commend the work of this officer as well as all others who work tirelessly to make our highways safer together every day.”

The driver, who police say was known to them, has since been released and is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and BC Motor Vehicle Act.

