Smithers town council, from left: John Buikema, Mika Meyer, Greg Brown, Mayor Gladys Atrill, Frank Wray, Casda Thomas and Lorne Benson. (file photo)

Another current Smithers councillor not running again

Casda Thomas says she won’t be seeking reelection

Another Smithers town councillor has decided not to run again in the upcoming municipal election.

Casda Thomas said it was a hard decision to make.

“I thought I would run because I am proud of the work that I’ve done and there is more I want to do for this community. Because it has been a privilege to represent you all. And because the work is so important,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“But the closer the election came, the more I thought about how hard it’s been too. To work a day job and then devote many hours to council work often meant missing out on time with family and friends or needed self-care. And could I sustain another four years at this pace?

“Today I had to admit that I can’t.”

She added that she loved her role as councillor.

READ MORE: Atrill seeks reelection as Smithers mayor

Thomas is not the first councillor to bow out. Councillors Mika Meyer, Lorne Benson and Greg Brown have also said they will not be running again.

Current councillors Frank Wray and John Buikema will seek reelection.

Also in the running are Sam Raven, Adam Koch, Laura Leonard and Nick Briere, Calvin Elliot and Jason McCrindle.

Running for mayor is incumbent Gladys Atrill and Murray Hawse.

Nominations close today (Sept 9) at 4 p.m.

The election will be held Oct. 15.

