Atrill seeks reelection as Smithers mayor

Mayor says she would not have run in byelection had she not intended to run again

Rumours that Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill will not seek reelection are unfounded.

In an interview with The Interior News this morning, the mayor emphatically stated she will be filing nomination papers after the nomination period opens on August 30.

“I would not have run in the byelection if I had not intended to run again,” Atrill said. “Who knows how it will go, of course, there is an election and that will have its own result, but my intention is to remain committed to the community for another term.”

Atrill, a town councillor at the time Taylor Bachrach stepped down to pursue federal political ambitions, handily won the Oct. 17, 2019 byelection against businessman Joe Bramsleven by a vote of 963 to 326.

The 2022 municipal elections are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.

So, far, nobody else has expressed a desire to seek the mayor’s chain of office.

READ MORE: Atrill becomes only second female mayor of Smithers

Key Dates:

Aug 2: Nomination packages available at town hall.

Aug 30, 9 a.m.: Nomination period opens.

Sept. 9, 4 p.m.: Nomination period closes.

July 18 – Sept. 16: Pre-campaign period; advertising regulations in effect.

Sept. 17 – Oct. 14: Campaign period.

Oct. 5: Advance voting day.

Oct 12: Advance voting day.

Oct. 15: General voting day.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter