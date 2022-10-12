UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well

UPDATE: Missing woman found alive and well, Smithers RCMP confirm.

Kristy George, (33) of Smithers, B.C., was reported missing on October 11.

George was last seen on October 11, near Dahlie Rd in Smithers. She was last seen just after 4:00 a.m. riding away on a bicycle with a possible destination of Hudson Bay Mountain.

Description of Kristy George; First Nations female, 5’4 (162 cm), 130 lbs (59 kg) with Brown hair and Brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos including; small arrow on side of left palm, flower on left forearm, flower on right shoulder. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, grey back pack and short shorts.

Police are very concerned for George’s health and well-being. Friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristy George is urged to contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.



