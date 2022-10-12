UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well

UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well

Photo of missing woman, Kristy George from Smithers. (Facebook photo)

Photo of missing woman, Kristy George from Smithers. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Missing woman found alive and well, Smithers RCMP confirm.

Kristy George, (33) of Smithers, B.C., was reported missing on October 11.

George was last seen on October 11, near Dahlie Rd in Smithers. She was last seen just after 4:00 a.m. riding away on a bicycle with a possible destination of Hudson Bay Mountain.

READ MORE: Smithers gathering marks Red Dress Day honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Description of Kristy George; First Nations female, 5’4 (162 cm), 130 lbs (59 kg) with Brown hair and Brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos including; small arrow on side of left palm, flower on left forearm, flower on right shoulder. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, grey back pack and short shorts.

Police are very concerned for George’s health and well-being. Friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristy George is urged to contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack school board hopeful suing fellow candidate for calling her ‘a striptease artist’

Just Posted

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea

Prince Rupert Rampage bite the Hazleton Wolverines 7-2 in the season home-opener at the Civic Center Arena on Oct. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage bites Wolverines in season home-opener

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property