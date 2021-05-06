Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

VIDEO: Smithers gathering marks Red Dress Day honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Approximately 70 people lined Hwy 16, drumming, singing and holding up placards

A large group of Smithers area residents gathered May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Approximately 70 people lined Highway 16, also known as the Highway of Tears, drumming, singing, and honouring more than 40 women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered on the 725-kilometre stretch of road between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Each year, as the number of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people has grown, more and more people of all backgrounds are donning red and hanging red dresses outside their homes and around their towns to memorialize those who have been taken from their own homes and families.

“My family and many others have been impacted by the Highway of Tears and violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit,” said organizer Kayla Mitchell.

“We need to hold people accountable at the community and government level. We need community-based, wrap-around support for people impacted by MMIWG2S. We must create a tangible action plan to address the injustice that happens in our back yard, and work towards implementing the MMIWG2S Inquiry calls to action.”

Downtown, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre displayed white crosses with paper red dresses on them, a sign that read “No more stolen sisters” and lit candles.

READ MORE: MMIWG mural project in hold until spring

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, who attended, also posted to Facebook in solidarity saying he intends to keep pushing the federal government to implement all 231 of the recommendations of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Prior to March 18, the demonstration would have been considered unlawful under a provincial health order banning outdoor gatherings and organizers and attendees might have been subject to hefty fines.

On that date, however, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

Dr. Bonnie Henry consequently modified the order “subject to reasonable limits, prescribed by law, as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”

She said those limits include precautionary pandemic-related restrictions.

READ MORE: Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

“In consequence, I am not prohibiting outdoor assemblies for the purpose of communicating a position on a matter of public interest or controversy, subject to my expectation that persons organizing or attending such an assembly will take the steps and put in place the measures recommended in the guidelines posted on my website in order to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

Smithers RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie said they are still responsible for enforcing the health order, but are not investigating this gathering because organizers and attendees appeared to be observing the rules.

The Court’s decision also calls into question the validity of previously issued tickets for other demonstrations such as the anti-COVID restrictions rallies held earlier this year in Smithers.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson came up short of invalidating a specific ticket issued to one of the petitioners who had been fined $2,300 for organizing a protest in Dawson Creek because the specific reasons for the ticket were not presented in evidence.

“The validity of the ticket does not necessarily depend upon the constitutionality of the impugned orders,” Hinkson said. “I should not adjudicate on their validity without the factual background that resulted in their issuance.”

With files from Thom Barker


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre set up a display to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

Just Posted

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)
VIDEO: Smithers gathering marks Red Dress Day honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Approximately 70 people lined Hwy 16, drumming, singing and holding up placards

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,500 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Most Read