Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

RCMP investigate rash of Smithers break and enters

Theives target barbecue tanks, tools, bikes and unlocked vehicles for easy-to-grab items

A rash of break and enter thefts have kept RCMP in the Smithers area busy in the last month or so. Cpl. Ryan Law from the Smithers detachment confirmed the uptick in recent crimes.

“We have a person of interest,” Law confirmed, but RCMP are still cautioning the public to lock cars at night, to put security monitors at face-height, to keep the areas around homes well-lit and use high-resolution cameras, in case they are needed as evidence.

“Many times we cannot use camera footage that is up on the corner of a home or business as it is too grainy, and does not clearly identify people from that kind of an angle.”

Law acknowledged several of the break-ins have also been in rural areas, but most of the items from those thefts have been recovered.

The RCMP are reminding people as they bring out barbecues, bikes, tools, etc., for spring and summer, to secure them in a safe place or lock them up.

“It tends to be the easy grab items being stolen from cars and yards. A surprising number of people leave wallets and purses in vehicles, and then leave them unlocked, making them an easy target,” Law said.

“Even though we do have a person of interest, it is still a good reminder to the public to lock items up, to cover them up, or keep them inside.”


