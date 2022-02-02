Local businesses suffer break and enter thefts in Smithers

Crime Stoppers is a way for anyone with information on a crime to report it anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (tips). (Contributed photo) New Bulkley Valley Crime Stoppers signs installed beside the Smithers RCMP detachment. Two Canyon Creek Contracting employees helped install it June 20-21. BV Crime Stoppers thanked LB Paving, Canyon Creek and lift provider Northcountry Rentals. Crime Stoppers is a way for anyone with information on a crime to report it anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (tips), texting 274637 with the keyword Tipsnow, submitting on Facebook, or online at BC Crimestoppers and following the links. (Contributed photo)

Two businesses were broken into during the overnight hours of Feb.1 in Smithers.

Free-Lance Automotive posted on their Facebook page they were one of the businesses broken into and commended the Smithers RCMP for their quick action and help.

Smithers RCMP Acting Staff Sergeant Irvine, confirmed two businesses had break-ins on Feb. 1 without significant damage to the business, but property had been stolen.

“It is a good time to remind the public to keep up with safe practices, at home and at work. Having up-to-date video monitoring, keeping a small amount of cash on hand, wiping counters and especially a cash drawer down before you leave a business at night, having good lighting, and locking vehicles at night, all are key in helping the RCMP do their job,” Irvine said.

READ MORE: Quick-thinking Hazeltons couple thwarts scam

Keeping an up-to-date list of serial numbers for expensive items like phones, laptops, computers and tools can be key in recovering and returning items that are stolen.

Irvine said since he arrived in Smithers in July, he has noticed residential and commercial crime is on the rise, and reminds the public to either call 911 or Crime Stoppers if you see something or know information about a crime.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter