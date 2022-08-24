Muheim Elementary School in Smithers has a new Vice-Principal

School District #54 (Bulkley Valley) has appointed Mary Neto as the vice-principal of Muheim Memorial Elementary School in Smithers.

“We are very grateful to have Neto join our team at Muheim,” Principal Liliana Pesce said in an Aug. 24 statement.

“Our students, staff and families will benefit greatly from her extensive experience in education, as well as her positive energy and compassion.”

Neto began her teaching career in the Bulkley Valley in 2008, teaching many subjects with a focus on English, English literature and writing, and for the past five years, has been teaching at Walnut Park Elementary School, in primary and intermediate classrooms.

Neto holds a Master Degree in Educational Leadership from Vancouver Island University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Northern British Columbia.

She has been a teacher, leader in the district for many years, volunteering for many different positions such as Comprehensive School Health Leader, Physical Literacy School Lead, co-teaching with Faye Brownlie on new curriculum, core competencies, assessments, trauma informed practice and many other professional development activities.

Neto is focused on supporting teachers, students and their families to help each student reach their personal potential based on equity, social emotional learning and overall well-being.

“With her demonstrated leadership and excellent professional reputation, we are confident in her future successes in her new position,” the school district said in its statement.



