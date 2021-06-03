Muheim School in Smithers to have change in leadership

Change of Principals at Muheim School in Smithers slated for fall

Muheim Elementary School has a new principal.

School District #54 (Bulkley Valley) announced last week the appointment of Dwayne Anderson to the job.

Anderson holds a Master of Education from Vancouver Island University, as well as a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Northern British Columbia.

The former principal, Craig McAulay, is moving on to a principalship with School District 70, Pacific Rim where he has family.

McAulay began his administrative career with our district as a vice-principal a Smithers Secondary, then principal at Houston Secondary before becoming principal at Muheim.

“His work at these schools has been excellent and Mr. McAulay has built strong relationships with staff and students at all of the schools he has worked at. Both he and his wife will be missed on our District team,” said Mike McDiarmid.

Anderson has a long history in SD54. He is a graduate of Smithers Secondary and started his teaching career at Houston Secondary in 1998. For the last four years, Anderson has been the vice-principal of Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary.

He has been involved in numerous district initiatives, professional development activities and has helped lead innovative curricular changes for middle years students.

Craig McAulay has mixed emotions over the change.

“It is a good opportunity to be closer to our family on the Island, and had it not been for COVID, we might have stayed, but for a variety of reasons, mostly being closer to our family, it’s the right time.”

“It was certainly a unique year at Muheim school, but I found each and every person working there was very positive. It was challenging due to COVID, but I have really enjoyed my time with such a positive group of people and students.”

The McAulay family will be moving to Port Alberni, B.C. in July.

