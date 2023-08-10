Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Deadly Maui wildfire triggers advisory for Canadians to avoid travel

Non-essential trips to devastated Hawaiian island should be avoided: Global Affairs Canada

Canada is advising people not to travel to the Hawaiian island of Maui after a devastating wildfire largely destroyed the town of Lahaina, killing at least 36 people.

Global Affairs Canada’s advisory on its website says to “avoid non-essential travel” to Maui, and warns Canadians already on the island to consider if they really need to be there, and if not to “think about leaving.”

Air Canada says the travel situation to Maui remains “dynamic and evolving” given the ongoing fires, with the airline planning to send a second empty plane to the island this evening after the first emergency ferry flight returned to Vancouver this morning.

A statement from the carrier says a scheduled flight from Maui to Vancouver — Air Canada’s only current daily route from the island — was cancelled on Tuesday, necessitating the ferry flight last night sent to pick up stranded passengers.

The fire, fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, ignited Tuesday and quickly raced through a number of communities on Maui’s west coast.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has asked visitors on non-essential travel to leave Maui, and incoming non-essential travel to the island is “strongly discouraged.”

Thomas Panos, owner of Vancouver-based Omega Travel, says Maui is a major destination for Canadian travel during the fall, winter and spring seasons, and the potential loss of the island as a market for the foreseeable future could be a “huge hit” for the tourism industry.

Officials with Maui County say at least 36 people have been killed, dozens more injured, and more than 270 structures damaged or destroyed.

It is feared more deaths will be confirmed when the flames die down.

The death toll makes the wildfire the deadliest such incident in the United States since 2018, when at least 85 people were killed in the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

Air Canada says it is continuing to monitor the situation, with regular daily flights between Vancouver and Maui still scheduled.

It is also putting in place a flexible rebooking policy for passengers travelling to and from Maui.

READ ALSO: 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape

HawaiiWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How climate change is fueling Maui’s devastating fires

Just Posted

Lynn Cociani, an acclaimed artist whose work is taking centre stage at this year’s Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Lynn Cociani

A crash at Queen Street and Highway 16, which remains the second most dangerous intersection in Smithers over the past five years. (Grant Harris photo)
Hwy 16 and King Street most dangerous intersection in Smithers

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Medal winners at a July 29 tournament in Terrace gather for a photo. Third back row, left to right, Tana Nenninger, Cam Mackay, Jim Kellar, Susan Kaulbeck, Rob Bell, Phat Tran, Tam Tran, and Harpreet Singh from Domino’s. Middle row left to right, Wendy Guenter, Allie Forget, Stacey Mann, Carol Lomas, Tyson Doyle, and Anne Gillanders. Bottom row left to right, Karin Lotz, Val Zilinski, Coleen Taylor, Lennette Desjarlais, and Katherine Pratt. (Photo courtesy Dave Nicholson)
Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players