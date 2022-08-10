Worker shortage Poll

How has the worker shortage affected you?

Restaurants across the country are reducing hours and condensing menus as persistent staff shortages and spiking costs threaten to derail the industry’s comeback from crushing pandemic restrictions.

The decision by many restaurants to scale back operations comes despite an upswing in business as diners return to restaurants in full force.

“Customers are back. But when you don’t have staff to work all the shifts, you start cutting back hours,” said local business owners.

This is just one of the examples of how the worker shortage has hit many businesses hard, with workers pushing back against long hours, unstable schedules and low pay.

Many other sectors have seen transportation delays affecting stock, food banks facing empty shelves and an overall lack of services from hospitals, doctors and dentists.

Even farmers are facing having to euthanizing stock.



