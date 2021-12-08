Winter travel poll

Are you planning to try to go away on holiday this winter?

Many people have put off travel during the pandemic, yet are anxious now to start preparing to go further than their own regions. Whether it be to spend time with family or to seek out fun in the sun, bookings for flights are back up in some countries to pre-pandemic levels.

Considering the ever-changing testing rules between countries, and the resulting confusion, some people are not going to attempt the border crossing and stay within Canada instead. Others are waiting to see what the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, brings as far as travel restrictions to other countries and possible quarantines.

