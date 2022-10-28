Winter readiness poll

Town crews were out removing excess snow from downtown streets. (Thom Barker photo)

As the snow creeps down Hudson Bay Mountain, we all know snow will fly in the valley soon. Many people rush to get the wood pile in storage and generally prepare for the oncoming blanket of snow we will have until spring.

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely.

READ MORE: Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

“Ultimately, we want to minimize collisions, injuries and fatalities on our roadways in our ongoing effort to make our roadways safer for all road users,” said RCMP Supt. Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services.

There are also way to winterize your house by insulating your windows, doors and draftproofing. BC Hydro offers a range of incentives and rebates for using energy efficient appliances. BC Hydro also gives cost cutting tips for winter, on their website.


 

After recent snow falls, trees stand heavy, but beautiful. (Deb Meissner photo) After recent snow falls, trees stand heavy, but beautiful. (Deb Meissner photo)

