Winter readiness poll

What preparations have you been making for winter?

As the snow creeps down Hudson Bay Mountain, we all know snow will fly in the valley soon. Many people rush to get the wood pile in storage and generally prepare for the oncoming blanket of snow we will have until spring.

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely.

“Ultimately, we want to minimize collisions, injuries and fatalities on our roadways in our ongoing effort to make our roadways safer for all road users,” said RCMP Supt. Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services.

There are also way to winterize your house by insulating your windows, doors and draftproofing. BC Hydro offers a range of incentives and rebates for using energy efficient appliances. BC Hydro also gives cost cutting tips for winter, on their website.



