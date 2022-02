Canadian Olympians and Paralympians gather on stage at the Team Canada x Lululemon Athlete Kit Reveal in Toronto on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Lululemon will outfit Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes starting with the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

It is a global celebration of sport as athletes from around the world are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The games, from Feb. 4 to 20, have approximately 2,900 athletes from 91 countries competing in various events.

Then we prepare for the Paralympics to start up, March 4 to 13.

Canada has participated in all 24 editions of Winter Olympics and tend to perform especially well during the Winter games. Even with the time differences, will you be watching?