skating fun (Black Press file photo)

skating fun (Black Press file photo)

Winter activity poll

What is your favourite outdoor winter activity?

It is winter time again and many folks love the season for all of the activities it brings.

December 3 will be the opening date for the ski hill, and many cross-country skiers have already strapped the skis on. Snowmobilers and snowshoers have also enjoyed the fresh powder.

READ MORE: Everything we need to enjoy all seasons

Ice fishing may take a bit longer for the lakes to freeze, allowing for skating and pond hockey as well.

For those enjoying their daredevil side, a bit of winter biking may be in the plans, while others are content to wrap up next to a toasty fire and roast marshmallows, or read a good book.


Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside the Ocean Centre Mall where a serious incident left one person dead and another in critical condition, on Nov. 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)
Terrace arts festival takes home Lieutenant Governor’s award

David and Amanda Horvath look over the looming cliff of a landslide behind their home at 5412 McConnell Crescent in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
Light at the end of the tunnel for Terrace landslide victims

Daybreak Farms in Terrace broke ground on a new barn that owner Kieran Christison estimates will house 95 per cent of her growing flock or about 37,000 chickens. (Staff/Terrace Standard)
Terrace egg producer Daybreak Farms breaks ground on upgrades