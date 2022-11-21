Winter activity poll

It is winter time again and many folks love the season for all of the activities it brings.
December 3 will be the opening date for the ski hill, and many cross-country skiers have already strapped the skis on. Snowmobilers and snowshoers have also enjoyed the fresh powder.
Ice fishing may take a bit longer for the lakes to freeze, allowing for skating and pond hockey as well.
For those enjoying their daredevil side, a bit of winter biking may be in the plans, while others are content to wrap up next to a toasty fire and roast marshmallows, or read a good book.