Wilderness survival poll

Should we do more in British Columbia to prepare people for wilderness survival?

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park to help hiker with sprained ankle. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Earlier this summer, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, along with Silver King Helicopters, the RCMP and BCEHS worked together to extract a hiker from the Twin Falls area. The person had walked to the glacier above Twin Falls and was displaced from the path coming back down.

It was a happy ending with the man being brought down to safety.

Also this summer, A 16-year-old girl who spent 54 hours in Golden Ears Provincial Park by herself after becoming separated from her hiking group, credits her cadet skills and faith for finding her own way out.

READ MORE: B.C. teen missing in Golden Ears Provincial Park credits air cadets and god for finding her way home

Search and Rescue groups across the province have been busy and it begs the question, should we do more in British Columbia to prepare people for wilderness survival?