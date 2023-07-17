Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park to help hiker with sprained ankle. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park to help hiker with sprained ankle. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Wilderness survival poll

Should we do more in British Columbia to prepare people for wilderness survival?

  • Jul. 17, 2023 1:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Earlier this summer, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, along with Silver King Helicopters, the RCMP and BCEHS worked together to extract a hiker from the Twin Falls area. The person had walked to the glacier above Twin Falls and was displaced from the path coming back down.

It was a happy ending with the man being brought down to safety.

Also this summer, A 16-year-old girl who spent 54 hours in Golden Ears Provincial Park by herself after becoming separated from her hiking group, credits her cadet skills and faith for finding her own way out.

READ MORE: B.C. teen missing in Golden Ears Provincial Park credits air cadets and god for finding her way home

Search and Rescue groups across the province have been busy and it begs the question, should we do more in British Columbia to prepare people for wilderness survival?


Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

New map shows changes to evacuation and alert areas in face of the Peacock Creek fire south of Houston. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako illustration)
Evacuation and alerts amended for Peacock Creek fire

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

A wildfire is captured between Skeena Crossing and Cedarvale on July 13. This wildfire, suspected to be ignited by lightning, has led the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to issue an Evacuation Alert for residents in the Cedarvale and Woodcock area, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. (Jerome Spence/Facebook)
Evacuation Alert issued for Cedarvale and Woodcock area due to advancing wildfire