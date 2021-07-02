Wild about winter snow days. (File photo)

What is your weather preference?

Are you a “wild about winter,” cold weather person, or a “fun in the sun,” warm weather person?

  • Jul. 2, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Quiz

Just for fun this week, we are asking you to choose your weather preference.

Are you a snow-loving, winter person, or a sun-soaking, summer kind of person?

With the recent heatwave, people are debating the all too familiar topic of weather. Is it too hot, too cold, or just right for your comfort level?

People definitely have an opinion about the weather, so we would like to hear your preference of which weather you enjoy being in?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com
