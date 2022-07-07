Nixon Nichol and Aspen Nichol beat the heat by floating in the water of Bridge Creek together. (Patrick Davies photo)

Nixon Nichol and Aspen Nichol beat the heat by floating in the water of Bridge Creek together. (Patrick Davies photo)

Webpoll: Summer heat

How do you keep cool in this summer heat?

  • Jul. 7, 2022 6:00 a.m.
  • Poll

B.C. saw daytime highs far above average during the province’s first heat wave last weekend, but none of them came close to the unprecedented temperatures recorded at the same time last year, when the heat dome struck.

In Terrace, Sunday saw a 29.6 C high. This was well above June and July averages of 19.1 C and 21.4 C, respectively, but far below the 34.5 C recorded on June 26, 2021.

The weekend temperatures were enough to cause a sharp increase in the number of heat-related calls to BC Emergency Health Services. Paramedics responded to 27 heat-related patient events on June 25 and 26, compared to an average of one such call on any other weekend.

How do you beat the heat?


 

Kids cool off in the water park. (Photo: Jim Bailey)

Kids cool off in the water park. (Photo: Jim Bailey)

Previous story
Roe v. Wade Poll

Just Posted

Prince Rupert basketballer, Liam McChesney, accepted an invitation to training camp being held prior to the GLOBL Fives tournament in Toronto, Basketball Canada announced on June 14. (The Northern View file photo)
Prince Rupert basketball prodigy Liam McChesney makes Team Canada

In February at 41-kilometre mark, police found downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires have been lit throughout the debris they say they found significant damage had been done to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings. (File photo)
Coastal GasLink contractor injured by lone man blocking the Lamprey Creek bridge south of Houston

Hila, a seven-week-old Boston terrier cross just wants to go back to sleep in her downtown Prince Rupert home. Hila’s veterinarian is located out of town as veterinarian services in the city are strained. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert pets and owners may have greater access to veterinarian clinics

Workers at Brucejack refining gold and silver ore. Brucejack mine has been awarded a trophy in recognition of its safety practices. (Newcrest/Pretivm photo)
Brucejack mine wins award for its safety practices