Webpoll: Summer heat

Nixon Nichol and Aspen Nichol beat the heat by floating in the water of Bridge Creek together. (Patrick Davies photo)

B.C. saw daytime highs far above average during the province’s first heat wave last weekend, but none of them came close to the unprecedented temperatures recorded at the same time last year, when the heat dome struck.

In Terrace, Sunday saw a 29.6 C high. This was well above June and July averages of 19.1 C and 21.4 C, respectively, but far below the 34.5 C recorded on June 26, 2021.

The weekend temperatures were enough to cause a sharp increase in the number of heat-related calls to BC Emergency Health Services. Paramedics responded to 27 heat-related patient events on June 25 and 26, compared to an average of one such call on any other weekend.

