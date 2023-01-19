Web Poll on Alpine Al statue

Smithers’ Alpine Al is seen during Main Street celebrations. (Black Press file photo)

How should the town of Smithers protect the Alpine Al statue on Main Street

Alpine Al, also known as the Alpenhorn Man, the statue who welcomes visitors and residents to Main Street in Smithers, has been vandalized twice over the past few weeks.

Fortunately, the town of Smithers workers have been able to repair the statue both times.

In this week’s Interior News, there is a history of the statue that has represented the town of Smithers and its alpine theme since the 1970’s in relative safety.

Not so safe recently after being vandalized twice, the RCMP have opened a file and residents are outraged.

