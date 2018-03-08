Web poll: electoral reform

Did you fill out the Province’s electoral reform questionnaire?

Provincial elections could undergo a dramatic change if a referendum on proportional representation passes this fall. (Black Press files)

The referendum on whether to change how B.C. votes will be held no later than Nov. 30 this year.

The referendum will be conducted through a mail-in ballot, with results binding at 50 per cent plus one of the vote provincewide.

The government says over 88,000 questionnaires on electoral reform were filled out before it closed Feb. 28.

