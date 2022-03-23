A cloud of smoke rises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Until the missiles struck within walking distance of the cathedrals and cafes downtown, Ukraine’s cultural capital was a city that could feel distant from the war. (AP Photo, File)

War in Ukraine Poll

Do you think the situation with Russia and Ukraine will lead to a larger conflict?

  • Mar. 23, 2022 7:24 p.m.
  • Poll

The invasion by Russian forces into Ukraine has gone on for a month. NATO is holding an emergency meeting with European and American leaders this week (March 24) to decide what measures to take next.

Russia has dropped more than 12,000 bombs on Ukrainian cities, yet Ukrainian citizens and military forces continue to fight back.

Despite warnings from Russia, for other nations to stay out of the conflict, the Ukrainian leader continues to press NATO countries to close the air space over Ukraine, to stop the bombings.

Despite worldwide efforts working towards peace, it is unclear, as yet, how this war will be resolved.

READ MORE: War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns


