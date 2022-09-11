Voting Poll

Voters line up to vote at the advance poll at the Smithers curling rink. (Thom Barker photo)

  • Sep. 11, 2022 7:34 p.m.
Municipal elections are on the way, with those who intend to run submitting paperwork this week. Smithers and Telkwa will both have Mayoral run-offs, and councillor positions to fill on election day, October 15.

Having a vote for your local representatives matters, as the people voted in are the ones who will be directing the future of our towns and regional districts.

There are many ways to vote; in-person, on-line and in advance polling, making it an accessible process to exercise your freedom and right to vote.

