Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you?

A series of free flu-vaccination clinics in White Rock and South Surrey starts Nov. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Last week, the B.C. government released its rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following high-priority groups including staff and residents of long-term care homes and other frontline health care workers, community-based seniors over the age of 80 will be next in line.

By March, the province expects mass immunization of the population to begin with priority working backward from 79 by age group in five-year increments.

READ MORE: B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March



Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you?