Vaccination poll

Have you received your COVID-19 vaccination yet?

A health worker prepares shots of the vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix).

The local health area that encompasses the Bulkley Valley has been running ahead of schedule for the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for several weeks.

From Witset to Houston the number of COVID related illnesses has remained low compared to other hot spot areas around the province.

READ MORE: Smithers clinic expands vaccine eligibility to ages 65+

Three weeks ago, 85 per cent of the population of the City of Prince Rupert and Port Edward were vaccinated due to the high prevalence of the disease there.

The rise of new variants of the Covid strain are what is of most concern for Dr. Bonnie Henry, and she is looking to the vaccination schedule to outpace the rise in COVID-19 variants.

Since the area is well ahead of the expected vaccination schedule, have you received your jab yet? Let us know in this week’s web poll.



Have you received your COVID-19 vaccination yet?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter